Ameswell Hotel

In an effort to be sustainable, The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View boasts solar panels on the roof.

 Courtesy of The Ameswell

Black garlic, dehydrated herb stems and preserved lemons are just some of the atypical ingredients used in the kitchens at The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View.

The Ameswell, a sustainable hotel founded in 2021 on 10 acres of land on Moffett Boulevard, is on track to be carbon neutral by next year, according to general manager Ru Paster. Solar panels power approximately 16% of the hotel’s energy, and 96% of single-use plastics have been eliminated on its premises, Paster said. The sustainable initiatives extend into the kitchen, which services sit-down restaurant Roger, casual cafe FlyBy and an outdoor taqueria built into a retro Airstream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.