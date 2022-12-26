Tal Palo, the long-awaited Mexican cafe and shop that has been taking shape at 149 Main St., debuted Dec. 13, serving breakfast, espresso and other drinks, with a larger menu to follow.
Adriana Dominguez and her husband, Aaron Porter, opened Tal Palo after moving back to the Bay Area from Guadalajara, and bring some of the cafe/tienda traditions they appreciated in Mexico, including a desayunos menu that stretches into the afternoon.
On opening day, Dominguez was filling orders for chilaquiles verdes and rojos, which come in chicken and vegetarian options. The breakfast bowls and espresso cups are handmade ceramic dishes, and Dominguez makes a signature piccolo latte, with two shots of espresso and foamed milk, that coffee enthusiasts could locate, stylistically, somewhere between a cortado and a flat white.
The first diners of the morning, Los Altos Hills resident Tim Kaye and his mom, Tillie, were trying one of Tal Palo’s hard-to-find nonalcoholic sodas as well as chilaquiles. The cafe plans to offer a beer list in addition to its espresso and non-alcoholic beverage options.
