Tal Palo

Adriana Dominguez steams milk for a piccolo latte (an espresso drink somewhere between a cortado and a flat white) during the first hour of the soft-opening of her downtown Los Altos cafe, Tal Palo, earlier this month.

 Eliza Ridgeway/Town Crier

Tal Palo, the long-awaited Mexican cafe and shop that has been taking shape at 149 Main St., debuted Dec. 13, serving breakfast, espresso and other drinks, with a larger menu to follow.

Adriana Dominguez and her husband, Aaron Porter, opened Tal Palo after moving back to the Bay Area from Guadalajara, and bring some of the cafe/tienda traditions they appreciated in Mexico, including a desayunos menu that stretches into the afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.