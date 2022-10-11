Market

People line up for balloons at last week's Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market of the year. The market comes to a close Thursday.

 Parth Tare/Town Crier Intern

This Thursday (Oct. 13) marks the final Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market of the year.

The event runs 4-8 p.m. on State Street.

