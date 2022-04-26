Farmers' Market

A shopper checks out the organic produce at Thursday's Downtown Los Altos Farmers' Market.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

The rain held off for the debut of this year’s Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market Thursday.

There was no shortage of organic produce or flowers on opening day.

The market is slated to be held 4-8 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 13 on State Street