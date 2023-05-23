New to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market this year, Marinko’s Desserts is a small business based in Berkeley that sells organic sweets that are raw, vegan, gluten-free and contain no refined sugars.
Owner Marinko Markovich said he “grew up in the mountains of Bosnia, breathing fresh air, drinking crystal-clear water from a well, running barefoot freely and picking wild strawberries.” He added that “the pureness of nature” stayed with him his entire life, so he created “clean, honest, natural desserts” that brought him back to his childhood.
