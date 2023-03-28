The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program has scheduled a free tax return preparation service Monday mornings through April 10.
The Tax-Aide service, sponsored by the AARP Foundation, is the nation’s largest volunteer tax assistance program, and Los Altos has hosted a Tax-Aide site since 1997.
Trained IRS-certified volunteers meet with clients, review their tax forms and records, then prepare and electronically file both federal and California tax returns.
“There is absolutely no charge for any of these services,” said Niki Theil, Los Altos program coordinator. “The program focuses on clients with moderate incomes, with a special emphasis on those age 50 and over, but every taxpayer is welcome regardless of age or income, and clients can live in any community in California.”
Tax-Aide also can file extensions with the IRS if a taxpayer does not have all needed tax documents before the tax filing deadline.
Clients should bring photo ID, Social Security card or statement, their 2021 tax return, all 2022 tax information and evidence of health-care coverage if available.
This year Tax-Aide will be preparing tax returns at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Appointments for tax services are required.
To make an appointment or to determine whether your tax return qualifies, call the Los Altos Adult 50+ Program at (650) 947-2797.
