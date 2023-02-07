Los Altos resident Cathy Buurma and her husband, Jon, have been Los Altos Grill regulars since before it was even called Los Altos Grill.
“We go as often as we possibly can,” Buurma said. “I swear we were the first people there when it opened, and I don’t even remember what year that was.”
The year was 1996 and at the time the restaurant was named Bandera. Originally open for both lunch and dinner, a parking license agreement from 2004 put a near 20-year halt on the restaurant’s lunch service. The agreement between the city and the developer prevented the restaurant from operating before 4 p.m. on weekdays, according to Anthony Carnesecca, Los Altos’ economic development administrator.
Carnesecca and his team are still working out the details of the agreement and are unsure why lunch service is now allowed to resume. Hillstone Restaurant Group, the owner of Los Altos Grill, did not comment by the Town Crier’s deadline.
Nevertheless, Los Altos Grill regulars like Buurma were excited to see the reintroduction of weekend lunch service last September and daily lunch service in early December.
“I’m so happy that they were able to open again,” Buurma said. “I think their staff and food are just five stars all the time. We’re lucky to have them.”
The lunch menu is an abridged version of the restaurant’s dinner menu, offering its signature French dip, Macho Salad and other fan favorites.
“The lunch menu is succinct,” said Henry Baylor, general manager of Los Altos Grill. “Lunchtime is a little bit lighter, a little bit quicker style of service. People are drinking Diet Cokes, they’re not drinking martinis.”
Baylor worked for a variety of Hillstone-owned restaurants in Arizona, Chicago and New York before becoming the manager of Los Altos Grill approximately four months ago. A strong sense of community makes Los Altos Grill stand out from other restaurants he’s worked at.
“You have people that come not only five to six times a week, but they come twice a day, and they’ve been coming here forever,” he said. “Their kids grew up coming here. Their kids are adults and bring their families here now.”
Los Altos resident Jack Tuttle, who has been going to Los Altos Grill since it opened, said the restaurant’s commitment to consistency is what keeps him coming back.
“The service has always been really good, and they’ve always operated like a team,” he said. “Everybody really is focused on the customers.”
The one downside, Tuttle said, is how crowded the restaurant has become recently for dinner service, with wait times up to 90 minutes without reservations.
Baylor strongly recommends making dinner reservations, especially for parties larger than two, but said lunch walk-ins are easier to accommodate. Service begins at noon daily.
Los Altos Grill is located at 233 Third St. For reservations and more information, visit losaltosgrill.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments