Estrellita Mexican Bistro and Cantina, a Los Altos staple since 1958, continues to serve up south-of-the-border cuisine to customers and hopes to expand to a third location nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Although owner Carlos Corlay said the business experienced a decrease in sales during the pandemic, he hopes to return to pre-pandemic sales and continue to provide the community with unique and authentic plates.
Located at 971 N. San Antonio Road, the bistro has been owned by two families in its nearly 65 years of operation. Corlay bought the business from his cousin Russell Clark in 2013 after it almost shuttered because of financial issues.
Corlay said he couldn’t let the restaurant close, as it’s one of the oldest restaurants in Los Altos and was owned by his family; his aunt Nancy Corlay purchased the bistro from the original owners, the Bustamante family, in 1978, and Clark bought it from Nancy in 2003.
“It’s been in the family. I couldn’t just let (the restaurant) die or go somewhere else or be something else, so I needed to try,” Corlay said. “I guess the opportunity was there, I was there, so it happened and we’re still in business.”
Bouncing back
The restaurant is doing well in sales currently, compared to when sales dropped by 80% during the beginning of the pandemic and most orders were to-go, according to Corlay. The number of diners eating at the restaurant is also increasing.
“We went from having very little to-gos, like 10%, to being 100% to-gos,” he said. “Now I think it’s about 40% to-gos and 60% dine-in, but it varies depending on the day and weather.”
He noted that Estrellita is different from competitors because it has plates that are difficult to find not only in the Bay Area, but also in Mexico.
“We have some really authentic and very flavorful specials or specialties that other restaurants may have, but they’re just not as good,” he said. “We have a couple of items that no one else has in the area, and even in Mexico they’re hard to find.”
One such offering is the Chiles en Nogada, which Corlay described as “healthier” chiles rellenos. While chiles rellenos are traditionally roasted poblano peppers fried in egg batter and filled with cheese, the restaurant prepares Chiles en Nogada with vegetable and fruit filling, topped with a cherry cream, nuts and pomegranate seeds.
“It’s delicious,” he said.
Corlay added that specific chile preparation is from Puebla, one of the Mexican states from which the restaurant features plates. He said Estrellita also offers food from and inspired by Oaxaca, Chiapas and the southeast Yucatan region.
While inflation has increased the cost of supplies and ingredients, especially meat, Corlay tries to keep his menu prices as low as possible.
“Everything has gone up, and we have only increased our prices very little, like 5%, 8% at the max,” he said.
Corlay is looking past the gloomy winter months and hopes to make the patio seating in front of his restaurant enjoyable for customers who prefer outdoor dining, which he expects to return when the weather allows.
Expansion of the business is Corlay’s goal; he opened a restaurant in Sunnyvale, Corazon Mexican Restaurant, in 2019 that offers patrons many of the meals available at Estrellita, and he’s searching for a third location.
“We have a second location and we are looking for a third location,” he said. “It hasn’t happened yet, but we’ll see if it happens.”
Estrellita’s hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit estrellitarestaurant.com.
