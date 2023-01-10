Estrellita Mexican Bistro

Customers have an early dinner last week at Estrellita Mexican Bistro in Los Altos.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Estrellita Mexican Bistro and Cantina, a Los Altos staple since 1958, continues to serve up south-of-the-border cuisine to customers and hopes to expand to a third location nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Although owner Carlos Corlay said the business experienced a decrease in sales during the pandemic, he hopes to return to pre-pandemic sales and continue to provide the community with unique and authentic plates.

