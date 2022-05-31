Lars Smith, chef and co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria in downtown Los Altos, doesn’t describe himself as a competitive person, yet his zeal for pizza competitions and success with the U.S. Pizza Team may say otherwise.
Smith and his wife, Cristina, along with the U.S. Pizza Team, recently embarked on a 10-day trip to Parma, Italy, to compete in the World Pizza Championship. Smith was surprised by his success in the event.
“I speak very little Italian,” he said. “I didn’t really know what was going on. I heard my name; I didn’t even know what I was going up on stage for. That was for the best American score out of the 30 or so, which is a big deal, because there are a lot of people that are there competing that I really look up to.”
Smith took home an additional prize in the Pizza alla Pala category, long-rising Roman-style pizza, for which he made a pizza with salted zucchini, burrata, lemon zest and mint.
“It wasn’t until three days or two days later that I found out for the Pizza alla Pala category that I got fifth in the world, which is insane,” he said. “I was eating lunch in Florence when the scores popped up, and my jaw was on the floor.”
While the State of Mind pizza ovens are not equipped to make Roman-style pizzas, Smith hopes one day to open a Roman-style pizzeria in the area with his team.
“It’s a really special style of pizza for me,” he said. “It’s much more like a bakery-style process than a pizza-making process. I really liked the technical aspect of it, and I also like the tradition of it in Rome.”
According to Smith, the most famous Roman-style pizzerias “don’t really have menus – they just have a lot of different pizzas with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Anybody who’s been to State of Mind knows that that is where my passion lies.”
A slice of Italy
Along with being recognized for his work at the World Pizza Championship, Smith said the highlight of the April trip was visiting the birthplace of pizza with his wife and the U.S. Pizza Team.
“We’re all there to celebrate pizza,” he said. “It’s a really fun atmosphere, and people are really excited. …. In the last 10 years, the pizza industry has become closer than ever, with social media and some of the industry magazines.”
Smith joined the U.S. Pizza Team in 2017 after winning the prize for the World’s Best Non-Traditional Pizza at the 2017 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. That win opened a lot of doors in the competitive pizza-making world for Smith, enabling him to collaborate and compete with the team.
It was also the first time he and Cristina, his State of Mind co-owner, traveled together to compete in a pizza competition.
“We met in the pizzeria in 2005,” Smith said. “She actually scored second highest in the U.S. and kicked my butt in the classical competition and everybody else’s, too. That was a really, really incredible experience for her.”
The journey of pizza competitions doesn’t end here. Smith said the couple can’t wait to travel to more events, as well as work on their craft in Los Altos.
State of Mind is located at 101 Plaza North. For more information, visit stateofmindpublichouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments