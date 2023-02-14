Daffy

Adam Nash, left, and Alejandro Crosa are the co-founders of Daffy Charitable Fund.

Los Altos-based nonprofit Daffy.org aims to make donating to charities easier and more frequent, according to CEO Adam Nash.

Nash, who grew up and still lives in Los Altos, co-founded the organization with Alejandro Crosa, the organization’s chief technical officer, during the pandemic.

