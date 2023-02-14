Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos-based nonprofit Daffy.org aims to make donating to charities easier and more frequent, according to CEO Adam Nash.
Nash, who grew up and still lives in Los Altos, co-founded the organization with Alejandro Crosa, the organization’s chief technical officer, during the pandemic.
Nash said Daffy was the first app of its kind when it launched in app stores approximately a year ago. It allows users to set aside money in a donor-advised fund, which Nash described as a “tax-advantaged account for charity.”
“I find that with most people, they’re familiar with retirement accounts, they’re familiar with how that works, and Daffy is very much the same way,” he said. “So, just the same way that you could put aside money every week or every month toward your retirement into an IRA or a 401(k), with Daffy, you can do the same thing into an account that’s tax-advantaged for charity.”
People can donate money, cryptocurrency and bitcoin to any of the 1.5 million charities in the Daffy database, Nash said.
Chelsea Paul, Daffy’s head of marketing, said the organization’s donors are located across the country, but a large contingent of them live in the Bay Area.
Bay Area donors have given to the Mountain View Los Altos High School District; Los Altos institutions including the Los Altos Library, the Los Altos History Museum and Los Altos United Methodist Church; and regional organizations such as Second Harvest, the YMCA and Humane Society Silicon Valley.
While some charities may not accept bitcoin or cryptocurrency, Daffy exchanges the bitcoin for money and distributes it to the recipient organization.
Nash added that the business model for Daffy is different because it functions as a traditional nonprofit; he said other donor-advised business models, including the Vanguard Group, usually charge a large fee.
“Daffy is a nonprofit and it charges a membership fee,” he said. “We’re free under $100 in the account, so very just free to get started. It’s $3 a month for a basic membership, and we have higher tiers.”
The premium tier includes a $20 monthly charge, and the family plan, recently unveiled, runs $5 a month. Up to 24 family members can be included in the plan; one person is in charge of where the fund money goes, and members can make recommendations of the charities that would receive donations.
Nash said in addition to convenience, Daffy is located in Los Altos because of the family-oriented atmosphere and residents’ commitment to community and giving back. He encouraged those in the community who’d like to give back to try Daffy.
“For people in Los Altos, who are active with philanthropy, who are on the boards of nonprofits, who volunteer for nonprofits, who donate to nonprofits, they should definitely check out the app,” he said.
Daffy is located at 221 Main St. For more information, visit Daffy.org.
