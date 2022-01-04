Local Kitchens launched its latest micro food hall Dec. 17 in Mountain View.
This marks the San Francisco-based chain’s fifth location; the first one opened last year. Bringing together a diverse mix of Bay Area restaurants under one roof, Local Kitchens offers in-person dining, takeout and delivery.
Restaurants housed at Mountain View include MIXT (salads), Proposition Chicken, Senor Sisig (Filipino street food), The Melt (grilled cheese sandwiches), Wise Sons (Jewish delicatessen), Humphry Slocombe (ice cream) and Sababa (Israeli street food).
Patrons may order takeout and delivery online, while in-person visitors use a touch-screen kiosk to browse the menu and order with a few taps before paying via a credit card reader. Mountain View’s Local Kitchens is located at 1711 W. El Camino Real, Suite B. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily.
To order online and for more information, visit localkitchens.com.