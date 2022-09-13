Jaclyn Campi Owen and Dryvebox

Jaclyn Campi Owen, right, tries out the Dryvebox Mobile Golf Simulator at the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.

 Courtesy of Dryvebox

Local golfers who played in the 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic last month got a glimpse of what may be part of the future of the sport when they tried out the Dryvebox Mobile Golf Simulator in the Los Altos Golf & Country Club parking lot.

Tournament participants fine-tuned their swings using the solar-powered golf simulator,

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.