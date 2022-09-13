Local golfers who played in the 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic last month got a glimpse of what may be part of the future of the sport when they tried out the Dryvebox Mobile Golf Simulator in the Los Altos Golf & Country Club parking lot.
Tournament participants fine-tuned their swings using the solar-powered golf simulator,
transported via trailer, and received advice from a golf pro. Jake Hutt, co-founder of Dryvebox and internet golfing instructor, was on hand Aug. 22 to provide lessons to the players.
Along with Hutt, Adeel Yang and Michael Leong co-founded the San Francisco-based golf tech company, which has a new location in Mountain View where people can use the simulators.
“I was never exposed to golf when I was growing up,” CEO Yang said. “It was only as an adult, when my brother took up the game and invited me to play, that I became hooked. My brother and I have always been competitive. That first round we played together, he beat me pretty badly. I was determined to get better.”
Dryvebox may be one way to do that. Equipped with what company officials call “state-of-the-art simulators” that are manned by pro golfing instructors, the golf trailer is towable.
Dryvebox is offering lessons on company campuses and at private parties.
“The reality is that golf is a game anyone can play,” Yang said. “Roughly 37 million Americans play golf. That’s only 10% of the nation’s population. We’d like to double that.”
Yang, whose diverse professional background includes time as a medical doctor and startup founder, has found golf and the golfing community to be unlike any other he’s experienced.
“Golf is the only game where you can show up at a course, be paired with three complete strangers and end your four-hour round as friends,” he said.
Dryvebox’s Mountain View location is at 1954 Old Middlefield Way, Suite K. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
