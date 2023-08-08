When looking to apply her culinary skills to a new job, Victoria Revino learned of a local contract food service management company with a distinctive name. Two things piqued her interest about Epicurean Group: the CEO was a woman, and the company focused on healthy, sustainable dining.
“It’s not always easy (as a woman) in a culinary environment because a lot of it is very male dominated,” Revino said.
Now, Revino works for Epicurean Group as the general manager at Filoli Historic House and Garden in Woodside.
“I love that 50% of our general managers are female,” she said. “We have seven active chefs that are female. I feel very supported as a female here.”
The owners of Epicurean Group, a female- and minority-run business, said they adhere to their motto of “fresh, honest, local” by providing schools, corporations and specialty venues with healthy foods made from local ingredients.
Established in 2003 in Los Altos by Mary Clark Bartlett, a Los Altos resident since 2000, the company provides sustainable food to places such as The Nueva School in San Mateo, Roku in San Jose and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland.
The business of food
Clark Bartlett was born in Brooklyn to a family of skilled cooks. There was no need for fast food in her house; her family was always cooking something tasty and nutritious. In fact, her great-grandparents owned the last working farm in Brooklyn.
“We always ate food from scratch,” Clark Bartlett said. “Processed food, to me, was always something that I thought was going to be better because we didn’t have it. And it’s not. It didn’t taste better.”
When it came time for college, Clark Bartlett left New York for UC Santa Barbara with the intention of becoming a nurse, but after meeting a recruiter for the culinary program, she decided to switch paths.
“I just fell in love with the food industry,” she said. “I forgot about being a nurse.”
She said the city of Santa Barbara itself played a role in inspiring her interest in the business of food.
“There’s, like, 850 restaurants (in Santa Barbara),” Clark Bartlett said. “I saw a lot of restaurants open and a lot of restaurants close.”
After attending the University of San Francisco for economics and the Stanford Graduate School of Business for leadership, Clark Bartlett found herself running retail services for Stanford University for 14 years. There, she met her future business partners, Marvin Rodriguez and Rey Hernandez.
“I think we were always entrepreneurs,” Clark Bartlett said. “The three of us all have different strengths and weaknesses, and, together, I think we’re an amazing team.”
Clark Bartlett is inspired by the Slow Food movement, which protests against fast food and aims to preserve local food cultures.
“It all starts with great ingredients,” she said. “Even though we live in California, where you can get anything any time you want, it’s really important to understand what’s really in season. Right now, it’s stone fruit. Everyone should have a peach in their salad. When it’s in season, it not only tastes better, but the price is good and it’s more nutritional.”
Santa Clara County has certified Epicurean Group as a Green Business since 2008, which means the company “demonstrate(s) environmental stewardship that goes above and beyond the minimum required by local regulations.” In 2016, the state of California awarded Epicurean Group the Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for “demonstrat(ing) exceptional leadership and (making) notable contributions in conserving California’s precious resources, protecting and enhancing our environment, while simultaneously strengthening the state’s economy.”
“We’re just a food-driven company,” Clark Bartlett said. “We’re passionate about food and people and what fuels them for the day.”
And Revino, who’s been working at Epicurean Group for the past five years, can feel that passion.
“There’s great camaraderie and support within the Epicurean community,” Revino said. “Clark Bartlett is such an inspiration, and she’s completely hands-on in every aspect of the business.”
Epicurean Group celebrated 20 years in business with a field trip Saturday. One hundred employees learned about ancient grains and complete proteins at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.
Tuesday is the official anniversary, and the company plans to celebrate with an afternoon Zoom call and birthday cake.
For more information on Epicurean Group, visit epicurean-group.com.
