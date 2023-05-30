Helen Mayer of Otter sitter-parent

Helen Mayer is CEO and co-founder of Otter, a sitter-parent pairing platform created amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Courtesy of Helen Mayer

Los Altos parents Andrew and Shelley Meyer discovered Otter, a babysitter-parent pairing platform, last December. Since then, they haven’t looked back when it comes to hiring sitters for their 2- and 4-year-old children.

Helen Mayer, Otter co-founder and CEO, came up with the idea for the company in August 2020. In the early months of the pandemic, her circumstances forced her to become a stay-at-home parent. Her twins’ day care shut down and her first company stalled out. Although she was later offered what she described as her dream job, she said she had to rescind her acceptance because she couldn’t find reliable and safe child care.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.