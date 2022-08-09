Chef Chu's

Lawrence Chu Sr. works in the kitchen of his restaurant, Chef Chu’s, which – like many local restaurants – is facing a staffing shortage.

 Town Crier file photo

Staffing has been a problem for local businesses, partly due to an obstacle that may be difficult to overcome – housing supply.

According to Kim Mosley, president of the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, the lack of affordable housing in Los Altos has impacted everyone from brick-and-mortar retailers to nonprofit organizations.

