06_21_23_BIZ_wellness.jpg

Upuia Ahkiong, left, and team members are set to expand Kua Wellness in downtown Los Altos.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Upuia Ahkiong recently changed the name of her Los Altos business from Kua Body to Kua Wellness, reflecting her hope to expand into a world-class collective of wellness professionals as she continues to uplift local women business owners. 

Before founding Kua Body in 2014 in Los Altos and Pleasanton, Ahkiong worked for Google Inc. from 2004, helping create the massage program and services the tech company offered to employees. But she soon found herself called in another direction and decided to venture off alone. 

06_21_23_BIZ_kua.jpg

The new Kua Wellness location at 197 First St., though not completely furnished, is shown in a rendering.
06_21_23_BIZ_kua2.jpg

The site features 13 rooms, one of which is pictured above, dedicated to various wellness practices, including massage.

