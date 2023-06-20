Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Upuia Ahkiong recently changed the name of her Los Altos business from Kua Body to Kua Wellness, reflecting her hope to expand into a world-class collective of wellness professionals as she continues to uplift local women business owners.
Before founding Kua Body in 2014 in Los Altos and Pleasanton, Ahkiong worked for Google Inc. from 2004, helping create the massage program and services the tech company offered to employees. But she soon found herself called in another direction and decided to venture off alone.
“I wanted to create a massage incubator, which is designed to create a massage business platform for massage therapists to grow professionally, financially, learn the business skills and also be part of a cohort or community of other massage practitioners,” she said.
Kua Body initially offered a space and resources to massage therapists, all of whom are independent proprietors, at its four-room, 106 First St. location. Ahkiong moved to a larger, 13-room location at 197 First St. earlier this month, and that, paired with the increased demand for massage therapists and wellness professionals as the pandemic wanes, influenced her to change her business model. Kua Body became Kua Wellness, and in addition to offering workshops and health-related speakers, more wellness professionals are now part of the Kua team.
“That’s where the birth of Kua Wellness was,” she said. “It’s a multidisciplinary team of practitioners specializing in chiropractic care, osteopathy, psychotherapy, health and fitness, fascial stretch therapy, nutrition and anything related to wellness. We’re hoping to encourage other wellness practitioners – if they’re looking for a space and a community to be part of, we welcome them.”
Supporting independence
Working alone as a massage and wellness practitioner can be difficult, according to Ahkiong, especially for those who’ve never owned a private practice or are new massage therapists without much experience who haven’t yet cultivated a client base.
“So you come into Kua and it’s a turnkey environment,” Ahkiong said. “So the space is fully equipped, fully furnished, fully stocked. And then you also have the business mentorship that I provide. I give the opportunity to learn the business skills, the marketing, the customer service and the opportunity to collaborate with one another.”
As independent proprietors, all health professionals at Kua Wellness are their own business owners. As new wellness professionals joined the collective, Ahkiong noticed it was important for them to have their own websites, and Kua provided graphic design help.
Supporting business owners, particularly those who are women, is a priority for Ahkiong. When she founded Kua, she noted that many downtown business owners were women. Inspired, she founded Women Entrepreneurs of Los Altos, now Women Entrepreneurs Launch, to organize and connect women business owners.
Ahkiong hopes Kua Wellness will be a place that clients consider a one-stop shop for wellness services. She also believes the model could spread.
“I see this type of model being replicated in other communities, because I feel it’s much needed,” she said. “So, I could see Kua Wellness in other parts of the United States, other parts of California, other parts of the Bay Area.”
Although the new Kua Wellness location at 197 First St. is up and running, the official grand opening isn’t scheduled until noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Food and drinks will be served, and those interested can tour the site and meet the practitioners.
