When Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten heard from a customer who wanted to buy a fossil for nearly $15,000 from her downtown Los Altos shop, she was “thrilled,” she said.
The events that followed, however, left Garsten frustrated – and out $2,300. Her customer disappeared and her fossil was recovered at the last second with help from the Los Altos branch of UPS.
The customer requested to pay by ACH (electronic check), which automates the process of transferring funds from one bank account to another. Garsten had never received that type of payment but checked her Intuit QuickBooks account and found that she could accept it.
She proceeded with the sale and the funds appeared in her bank account one day later, Jan. 13. It didn’t raise any red flags for her at the time.
With the funds cleared, Garsten reached out to her customer, who had requested overnight shipping so he could show the object the following weekend. She paid more than $2,000 to load the fossil into a crate and ship it to Georgia overnight. When she was finished, she invoiced the customer. Intuit emailed her to tell her the shipping payment was on its way.
The next day, she got an email from Intuit: The initial check of $14,875 had been returned. She rushed to call the customer, but his number had been disconnected.
“I thought I would never hear from this guy ever again,” Garsten said. “On Sunday late at night, he messaged me and said, ‘I never got the fossil.’”
She messaged him, too. He argued the withdrawn funds were the result of a bank error and sent a credit card that didn’t match his name as alternate payment. She refused to charge it.
“I never found out who it is, and he never messaged me again,” Garsten said. “He’s disappeared now.”
Fortunately, Garsten was able to recover the fossil, thanks to help from the local UPS, if only “by the skinny skin skin,” she said. Garsten called UPS Jan. 14 to find that the fossil was already out for delivery. The UPS store in Los Altos – located about a block from Garsten’s downtown store – was able to call and get the delivery stopped.
Garsten was especially frustrated with Intuit’s handling of the situation. A representative was unable to confirm where the initial deposit came from, and a pop-up menu might help business owners better understand the risks of ACH transfers, she noted.
According to the Association for Financial Professionals’ 2021 Payment Fraud survey, ACH fraud has become more frequent in recent years. Garsten said a representative at Intuit said such fraud has increased amid the pandemic.
The Town Crier reached out to Intuit for comment and was told by a representative that the company was unable to speak on customer-specific cases.