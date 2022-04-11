It happened again – a Town Crier staffer attempted to faithfully chronicle new food in action around town and someone started eating before the shutter closed.
The half-chomped masala egg puff provides testimony to some of the excitement about Little Blue Door, the Kerala-influenced eatery that soft-opened with a limited menu last week within State Street Market in downtown Los Altos.
The not-too-sweet chai tea provides a new staple beverage for local caffeine lovers, a comparative steal at $3, the mango lassi is made with Strauss yogurt and less sugar than often found in this area (it’s still pretty sweet) and the limited food menu available thus far offers unique takes on regional favorites – the smashed sesame Patta Chaat had arresting slices of green apple surrounded by jewel-like pomegranates, sev, chickpeas and the familiar mint and tamarind sauces. Beyond snacks, mains include a rotisserie half chicken, a cauliflower variant, butter chicken and paneer or dhal makhani.
Chef Srijith Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar, who together opened Palo Alto’s Ettan in 2020, created Little Blue Door as a “Cal-Indian comfort food” eatery, drawing elements from across India with a particular eye to street food traditions.
Hours are limited during the soft opening, but will eventually align with State Street Market's hours, dine in or take out 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weds, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thurs-Sat, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.