The Los Altos Village Association is set to host its second and final Holiday Market of the season 4-8 p.m. Thursday at State Street Market, 170 State St.
The holiday-themed shopping event will feature live music and seasonal decor. Food and drinks – including baked goods, chocolate and kombucha – will be provided by local farmers’ market vendors.
