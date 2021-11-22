Data released Friday showed California saw a dramatic rise in employment last month.
The latest jobs report indicates the state created a nation-best 96,600 new jobs in October.
It was welcome news for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“California has again created more new jobs than any other state, averaging six-figure job growth for nine months straight – an unprecedented achievement as our economy continues to recover from the pandemic,” he said in a press release.
Other takeaways from the jobs report:
• California has now regained 1,828,500, or 67.4%, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
• The state’s gain of 96,800 nonfarm jobs accounted for roughly 18.2% of the nation’s 531,000 overall jobs gain in October.
• From February through October, California averaged more than 100,000 payroll jobs gained each month, helping lead the nation in job growth in 2021.
• Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in October, with professional and business services leading the way with 39,500.