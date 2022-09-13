Los Altos Golf & Country Club hosted last month’s 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic.
Golfing foursomes comprising local business owners, their teams, clients and constituents took to the course to play a round and reconnect Aug. 22.
The annual fundraising event is critical to the chamber’s ability to support local business and the community at large, according to organizers.
“It has been my goal to bring a fresh approach to what the chamber does for our community in this new era,” chamber president Kim Mosley said. “The pandemic was incredibly challenging for our businesses, and the chamber was there to offer support and guidance to all Los Altans.”
Taking the helm in 2019, Mosley had a year to get her feet on the ground before lockdowns and stay-at-home orders changed everything for local businesses and the community.
“We had to act quickly and think outside of the box to help businesses and community leaders navigate the rapidly changing protocols,” she said.
Her efforts have not gone without notice – based on the attendance at this year’s golf tournament. Members turned out in record numbers to support the chamber’s largest fundraising event of the year.
Several local businesses demonstrated their support through participation and sponsorship.
The winning foursome came from the Campi Group, a local family of real estate agents. A team from Pinnacle Bank placed second.
In the individual contests, new Los Altos resident Richard Glass had the most accurate drive and was a finalist – along with assistant city manager Jon Maginot – in the putting contest. Other winners included Mary Isola (women’s longest drive), Chris Buchanan (men’s longest drive) and Erik Alcantar (closest to the pin).
For more information on the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, call (650) 948-1455 or visit losaltoschamber.org.
