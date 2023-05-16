Kuzak’s Closet, the professional organizing company of Los Altos resident Amanda Kuzak, has evolved multiple times throughout its nearly 20 years in business, with many of the changes the result of technology innovations.
Kuzak started the luxury home organization and estate liquidation company in 2004, when she was a 23-year-old law student in Michigan, before she and her husband moved to Los Altos in 2009. She said the cross-country relocation gave her business a new start.
“I went from having a very busy business in the Midwest to a new business,” she said. “When we moved here, we set up our first website and blog, and eventually we won Best Blog of Silicon Valley through the Mercury News (in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015). So, I would say it was well-timed but not intentional.”
Adjusting to the quick-moving Silicon Valley real estate market, Kuzak faced a learning curve; property is often liquidated before hitting the market in the region, in stark contrast to Michigan. She said the Kuzak’s Closet team often liquidates two to three houses a week in the Los Altos area.
“In the Midwest, properties are only liquidated once they have sold, and they often take, you know, six to nine months to sell,” she said.
Kuzak noted the estate sale business has continued to change, with many people preferring to stay home, buy products from the comfort of their own homes and then pick up at a later date.
From Instagram to app
She began selling estate items via Instagram in 2017, which she said was an effective marketing tool, allowing her to reach thousands of shoppers across the Bay Area, including in the North, South and East bay regions.
It also offered a different experience from traditional estate sale shopping, which Kuzak described as consisting of sleeping in one’s car overnight and waiting for a sale that may not end up being affordable or featuring items of good quality.
“It’s something that people in the Bay Area just don’t have the time for because we’re busy because of the world we live in,” she said. “With our online sales, and in the trend throughout the industry of selling online, shoppers really appreciate having an item that they’ve clicked, purchased and they know they can pick up in a safe environment.”
But Instagram wasn’t a sustainable site for selling products because of posting frequency restrictions. Kuzak also didn’t want to use third-party sites such as Shopify or EstateSales.org, and that’s when conversations with her husband and friends who work in the tech industry inspired her to start the Shop Kuzak’s Closet app.
Kuzak had the idea of creating an app three years ago. She initially signed on with San Diego-based app builder BuildFire to develop the app, but the team failed.
“I was about to give up last summer and then my husband, who is an engineer, said ‘You know, I think I can build you an app; I think I can build this.’ And I was, like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I mean, I just hired a huge company with a fleet of engineers working on this for nine months, and they couldn’t deliver,” she said. “But we were able to launch a working, functioning app about three weeks ago.”
The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores. Users first must sign up via email, provide a picture for verification purposes when orders are picked up and provide their Instagram usernames.
Sales on the Shop Kuzak’s Closet app are listed by date, location and sale information. Once a customer puts an item in the cart, he or she has five minutes to check out before it returns to the sale.
“It’s fun to watch the sales, because things will go from pending to then sold, or sometimes pending back to available,” Kuzak said. “So, people will watch the sale and go, ‘Oh, that’s in someone’s cart,’ and then, fingers crossed, it comes back for sale.”
Across the website and Shop Kuzak’s Closet app, she said there are approximately 10,000 unique shoppers. While not all the shoppers have downloaded her app, she said the first person who purchased something using it had a positive experience.
“When I had my first sale, a shopper came and picked up,” she said. “I was, like, ‘Well, how was your shopping experience?’ And he said to me, ‘I loved it. I didn’t have to be on social media at all today.’ And I was, like, ‘Yes, because you just have to go to our app. You click it, you buy it, and you’re done.’”
Kuzak’s Closet is located at 220 State St., Suite F. For more information, visit kuzakscloset.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments