Kuzak’s Closet app

Kuzak’s Closet recently debuted its new app, shown in a screenshot.

Kuzak’s Closet, the professional organizing company of Los Altos resident Amanda Kuzak, has evolved multiple times throughout its nearly 20 years in business, with many of the changes the result of technology innovations.

Kuzak started the luxury home organization and estate liquidation company in 2004, when she was a 23-year-old law student in Michigan, before she and her husband moved to Los Altos in 2009. She said the cross-country relocation gave her business a new start.

