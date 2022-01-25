It’s a new year, and that usually brings inflation adjustments to qualified retirement plan contribution limits as well as changes to other tax benefits and penalties.
A brief summary of the changes most commonly used for 2022 follows.
• 401(k) and 403(b) plans: Salary deferral limited to $20,500 (plus $6,500 if over age 50); total additions (for plans allowing after-tax contributions) limited to $61,000.
• Traditional and Roth IRA acounts: Contributions limited to $6,000 (plus $1,000 if over age 50); Roth contribution phase-out starts when modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds $129,000 (single) and $204,000 (married); IRA deductibility phase-out (if covered by employer plan) starts when MAGI exceeds $68,000 (single) and $109 (married); IRA deductibility phase-out (if spouse covered by employer plan) starts when MAGI exceeds $204,000; qualified longevity annuity premiums limited to lesser of $145,000 or 25% of IRA balance.
• SEP IRA accounts: Contributions limited to lesser of $61,000 maximum total additions or 25% of earned income.
• Estate and gifting: Annual gift tax exclusion increases to $16,000 (unlimited between spouses except $164,000 limit to non-U.S. citizen spouse); estate tax exclusion increases to $12.06 million.
• Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amounts: Monthly cost surcharges start when MAGI exceeds $91,000 (single) and $182,000 (married).
• Health savings accounts: Contributions limited to $3,650 (single)
and $7,300 (married) (plus $1,000 if over age 55).
• Itemizing (or not) tax deductions: Standard deduction increases to $12,950 (single) and $25,900 (married); state and local tax (SALT) deduction remains limited to $10,000.
• Long-term capital gains taxes: 0% for MAGI less than $40,400 (single) and $80,800 (married); 15% for MAGI above $445,850 (single) and $501,600 (married); 20% for MAGI higher than above; additional 3.8% net investment income tax for MAGI higher than $200,000 (single) and $250,000 (married).
Note that the Build Back Better legislation currently being debated in Congress may impact contributions to and withdrawals from Roth and IRA accounts for very high net worth taxpayers as well as 401(k) after-tax contributions and SALT tax deductibility for all taxpayers.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.