How bad was the first half of 2022? Pretty bad. I’m not even referring to the war in Ukraine, the surge in COVID infections, supply-chain disruptions or the growing number of gun deaths in the U.S.
I’m talking, of course, about the capital markets.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
How bad was the first half of 2022? Pretty bad. I’m not even referring to the war in Ukraine, the surge in COVID infections, supply-chain disruptions or the growing number of gun deaths in the U.S.
I’m talking, of course, about the capital markets.
The negative 21% performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 during the six-month period ending June 30 ranks among the worst six-month drops going back almost a century. Only 2008, the 2001 dot-com crash, World War II and the Depression years saw bigger six-month losses.
As if that weren’t bad enough, bond market performance was even more painful, relatively speaking. Five-year Treasuries were down 6.4%, their third-worst six-month return ever. (And the second-worst was the six-month period ending in May, just one month earlier.) Intermediate-term corporate bonds lost more than 10%.
The combination of historically extreme negative returns for the two largest asset classes caused virtually all investors to suffer over the first half of this year. More than 98% of all six-month periods since 1926 provided better returns than a diversified portfolio did in 2022.
Is there any good news? If you’re still employed and saving some of your earnings, you’ll be buying more stocks, bonds and funds at lower prices. This is the time when dollar cost averaging works very well. And if you’ve been invested for the last five or 10 years, your portfolio should still be considerably larger than it was when you started.
It is not possible to reap the benefits of investing in anything that involves risk (stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities, artwork, whatever) without experiencing price drops periodically. But it’s those very declines that set the stage for subsequent rallies. And according to Ben Carlson at Ritholtz Wealth Management, stock market returns since 1928 during periods of falling inflation have significantly exceeded returns when inflation has been rising (16.5% vs. 7.1%).
If inflation can be tamed within the next year, then we could have two things to look forward to: stable prices plus expanding investment portfolios. Stay tuned.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments