Around the release of the latest “Jurassic World” movie in June, a trio of dinosaurs arrived at Allied Auto Works in Los Altos.
Owners Amanda and Brian Aberg said their teenage son, a lover of dinosaurs since he was 18 months old, inspired them to decorate the planters in front of their auto repair shop at 2073 Grant Road with metal statues of the prehistoric creatures.
When the Abergs decided to update their landscaping, they stopped by Spanish Town Arts & Crafts in Half Moon Bay to find dinosaurs that would be the perfect size.
After installing the three statues – named Littlefoot the Brachiosaurus, Cera the Triceratops and Spike the Stegosaurus – the Abergs asked muralist Everett Regua to accessorize them with a fresh paint job. He added dinosaur footprints, vines on nearby poles and a rock-like design to match the drought-friendly rock garden where the dinosaurs “live.”
The Abergs weren’t sure how customers and passersby would react to the dinosaurs, but they said the community has welcomed them warmly.
“Everyone from senior citizens to the kids – they definitely are loved,” Amanda said. “It doesn’t matter what age you are.”
Brian added that he catches people posing their dogs for photos with the dinosaurs. He said children on walks often point out each reptile’s resemblance to the lead characters of the animated “The Land Before Time” television and film series.
For more information, visit alliedautoworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments