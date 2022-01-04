The latest jobs report shows that California created nearly 22% of the nation’s new jobs in November and boasts the largest unemployment rate decrease since February, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released last month.
“Since February, California has created nearly 1 million jobs, an unprecedented achievement for the state’s economic recovery,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “While the state continues to see a robust recovery, creating nearly 22% of the nation’s jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February, there’s still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic.”
The data also revealed that since last February, California has added 977,200 total nonfarm jobs, which averages out to a gain of 97,720 jobs per month for that time period. The state’s November gain of 45,700 nonfarm jobs accounted for 21.8% of the nation’s 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
The state’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% in November to 6.9%, the largest rate decrease since February.
Given November’s job growth, the state has regained 1.889 million, or nearly 70%, of the 2.714 million jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the pandemic.