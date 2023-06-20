07_14_23_BIZ_MiyukicourtesyofMiyuki.jpg

Miyuki Ozawa

Downtown Los Altos just got sweeter. 

Ikuka, a Japanese dessert shop, is now open in State Street Market. “Ikuka” is short for “imo, kuri, kabocha,” the Japanese words for “sweet potato,” “chestnut,” and “pumpkin,” which are the main flavors of the 11 desserts being offered. Shoppers can expect to see cakes, croissants, tarts, cookies, teas and even mochi breads. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.