Downtown Los Altos just got sweeter.
Ikuka, a Japanese dessert shop, is now open in State Street Market. “Ikuka” is short for “imo, kuri, kabocha,” the Japanese words for “sweet potato,” “chestnut,” and “pumpkin,” which are the main flavors of the 11 desserts being offered. Shoppers can expect to see cakes, croissants, tarts, cookies, teas and even mochi breads.
“I would say the Kombucha Burnt Basque Cheesecake and the Matcha Gateau are my favorite desserts,” general manager Miyuki Ozawa said. “I just think those perfectly represent my vision, and I’m just really proud of them.”
Ozawa, the daughter of Orenchi Ramen and Sumika owner Kuniko Ozawa, created the concept of Ikuka, taking time off from UC Irvine to create her business.
“I’ve always really wanted to open my own bakery,” Miyuki said. “It’s really fun working with my mom and being creative with her.”
Ikuka opened Saturday, and Miyuki said she aims to establish an online pre-ordering system in the future.
Ikuka, located at 170 State St., is open 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
