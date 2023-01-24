Present owners

Present’s Jim Daley, from left, Jim Reynolds and their daughter Michelle Wright are all smiles at last year’s Holiday Stroll. They plan to close the store Feb. 15.

 Courtesy of Michelle Wright

Present, the downtown Los Altos shop that offers gift baskets full of artisanal food and beauty products, is set to close its doors permanently Feb. 15.

Owners Jim Daley and Jim Reynolds are shuttering the business after deciding in the 2022 fourth quarter to retire outside of the Bay Area.

