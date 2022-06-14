I have written many times about the value of keeping one’s investment portfolio well-diversified across numerous investment asset classes. But diversifying your portfolio with respect to income taxes also can be a valuable way of maximizing the wealth you get to keep and pass on to your heirs.
Here’s a high-level explanation of how it works.
Most taxpayers have access to three types of investable savings accounts: those that are taxable annually such as brokerage and bank accounts; those that are tax-deferred until retirement such as 401(k)s and IRAs; and Roth accounts that are tax-free over one’s lifetime.
At the same time, different investments have different tax treatments. Gains in individual stocks, for example, are not taxed until the shares are sold – and potentially at a lower capital gains tax rate. Bonds generate taxable income regularly whenever interest is paid and – except for certain types – tend to be least tax efficient. Taxes on certain distributions from real estate investment trusts are delayed until the shares are subsequently sold. Gold and silver investments are taxed at a higher capital gains rate than other investments when sold.
Compounding the challenge for tax minimization is the fact that no one has any clue as to what income tax rates will be in the future. Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018, federal income tax rates are among the lowest they’ve been in decades. While that suggests rates are more likely to increase rather than decrease in the future, future potential political and economic events reduce any predictions made today to little more than pure guesses.
Diversification
What’s the best way to tax-diversify your portfolio? During your working years, attempt to maintain some amount of your savings across all three types of accounts. In your taxable accounts, try to maintain at least enough to cover any annual spending needs. Because of future rate uncertainty, one good approach is to put together a multi-year plan where tax-free savings are increased during lower income years and vice versa (subject, of course, to the various contribution limit rules). During the years between retirement and age 72 – before required minimum distributions start – building up your tax-free accounts (for example, via Roth conversions) can be especially effective.
Next, focus on the investments in each account. In general, plan to locate (purchase) the more tax-efficient investments such as stocks or stock funds in the less tax-efficient accounts and the less tax-efficient assets (such as bonds) in accounts that are more tax-beneficial. But you still need a mix of asset classes in taxable accounts. Otherwise, whenever you rebalance those accounts, you will be forced to incur the higher taxes you were trying to avoid.
Proper asset location is an art, not a science. Recognize also that post-retirement you will likely need to change your tax allocation strategy because you will be withdrawing more from your portfolio than adding to it.
Optimizing tax diversification over time is one more technique you can add to your investment strategy to increase your lifetime savings. Remember, though, that asset class diversification is always more important than tax diversification. Put another way, “Never let the tax tail wag the investment dog.”
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
