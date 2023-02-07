The city of Oakland in 2021 launched a program called Resilient Families to provide 600 low-income families with $500 a month for 18 months without any limitations on how the money can be spent. Run by nonprofit UpTogether, funding for the program came from donations through a philanthropic partnership with Blue Meridian Partners.

The goal is to reduce poverty and wealth inequality. Can it work?

