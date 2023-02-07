The city of Oakland in 2021 launched a program called Resilient Families to provide 600 low-income families with $500 a month for 18 months without any limitations on how the money can be spent. Run by nonprofit UpTogether, funding for the program came from donations through a philanthropic partnership with Blue Meridian Partners.
The goal is to reduce poverty and wealth inequality. Can it work?
The Oakland program is one of many variants of a concept known as universal basic income (UBI). The idea is to provide all citizens of a country or municipality a small periodic stipend to reduce poverty and improve everyone’s quality of life. Unlike welfare programs, there are no requirements regarding employment or any other criteria, and the money is given to all citizens and distributed in cash rather than vouchers.
You might be surprised to learn that the concept of UBI has been around for centuries. It arose in the West after the Renaissance when the responsibility of looking after the welfare of poor people began shifting from the church to municipal governments.
Most early programs focused on old-age social insurance, including one proposed by Thomas Paine as early as 1795 and another implemented in Germany under Otto von Bismarck in 1889.
By the latter half of the 20th century, broader UBI experiments began in several U.S. states and in other countries, though most of them, like the Oakland model, were limited to low-income individuals.
Today, there are nearly 50 programs active in U.S. cities – and some are publicly funded. The state of California has set aside $35 million for city-run pilot programs.
Opponents assert that there’s not enough public money to fund such a program on a national scale without raising taxes significantly. They are also concerned that because there is no employment requirement, UBI may act as a disincentive for people to work.
Supporters point to the fact that unemployment was actually reduced under many of the UBI pilot programs. Other pilot benefits cited include increased school attendance and improved health, the latter likely due to greater financial stability as well as the elimination of the stigma of welfare. And supporters also argue that if UBI were to replace government welfare programs, the elimination of the massive welfare administration bureaucracies could free up a significant amount of government money.
UBI also has the potential to address another concern shared by many these days: the acceleration of job losses because of artificial intelligence being applied more ubiquitously in many fields. Could UBI act as an effective safety net?
There’s not enough evidence yet to conclude that the American public is politically ready to embrace UBI, nor whether the most successful pilot programs could be scaled up nationally (or at least statewide). Nor do we have a definitive answer to the question posed in the title of this column. But the possibilities are intriguing.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
