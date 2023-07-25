For many years, the only way to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has been through unregulated private exchanges.
Investing in such digital assets has not been for the faint of heart. Aside from the extreme volatility of these assets, the exchanges have suffered a number of high-profile failures. In 2022 alone, Terraform, Celsius, Voyager Digital, FTX and BlockFi all went bankrupt, losing billions of dollars of investor money in the process.
It should come as no surprise that more and more asset management companies have been trying to get a piece of the action. To assuage investor safety concerns, their preferred approach is to get Securities and Exchange Commission approval to package cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded mutual funds (ETFs). Such an investment structure would be considered safer than exchanges or investment trusts, formats that have been easier to establish but less regulated.
The first U.S. Bitcoin ETF was approved in 2021. However, it was based on Bitcoin futures rather than on Bitcoin’s spot price (that is, current price). Since then, a number of Bitcoin futures ETFs have entered the market. Unfortunately, the complexity of futures investing layered on top of the challenge of Bitcoin valuation in general makes such products, in my opinion, not ready for most investors’ portfolios.
Several asset managers have since applied for the creation of a spot-price Bitcoin ETF, only to have their applications rejected. Grayscale Investment LLC is currently suing the SEC for having denied the firm’s application to convert its existing spot Bitcoin trust into an ETF. The firm argues that because the SEC allows futures-based ETFs, the same anti-fraud capabilities should be able to be relied on for spot-price ETFs. The SEC, for its part, has been reluctant to open more of these purely speculative investments to regulatory oversight without having the confidence that sufficient controls have been put in place.
BlackRock Inc., one of the largest asset managers in the U.S., has recently entered the fray. It filed a registration statement with the SEC for the creation of a new spot Bitcoin ETF under its well-known iShares brand. If approved, it would trade on the Nasdaq exchange, and Coinbase Global Inc. (CGI) – the biggest cryptocurrency exchange – would be the custodian.
Is now the time to invest?
Does all this activity by well-established asset managers suggest Bitcoin is almost ready for prime-time investing?
Partly it’s because the SEC has just charged CGI subsidiary Coinbase with having operated as an unregistered national securities exchange/broker/clearing agency on its cryptocurrency asset trading platform. Not a good start for a firm trying to project the image of a trustworthy, highly compliant operator in this space. And also, partly because no regulatory agency appears to have a good handle yet on the right approach to oversight.
In my opinion, we’re still in the Wild West stage when it comes to digital asset investments. Asset management pioneers are pushing regulators to move forward quickly because there’s lots of money to be made. Regulators – responsible for protecting the public – are justifiably hesitant to move too fast. I wouldn’t even consider shifting any investment portfolio money into a Bitcoin investment until the SEC and other regulators have become comfortable with
these kinds of investment products and their associated safeguards.
And at that point, we can begin to try to address the hugely complicated question of how cryptocurrency assets should be valued.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is the founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors (DBA: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor). For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments