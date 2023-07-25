For many years, the only way to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has been through unregulated private exchanges.

Investing in such digital assets has not been for the faint of heart. Aside from the extreme volatility of these assets, the exchanges have suffered a number of high-profile failures. In 2022 alone, Terraform, Celsius, Voyager Digital, FTX and BlockFi all went bankrupt, losing billions of dollars of investor money in the process.

