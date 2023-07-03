In 1972, many thought the video game Pong was a great technological advancement, but current video games illustrate just how far the technology has come. Los Altos resident Stephen Wu said the same thing will happen with artificial intelligence.
“We’re in the Pong Era of AI,” said Wu, AI and robotics attorney at Silicon Valley Law Group and chairperson of two American Bar Association Institutes on AI. “But imagine what it’s going to be like when we’re in the Spider Man Era. Change is going to come fast. It’s going to come hard.”
The beginning of that shift occurred Nov. 30 with launch of OpenAI’s software program ChatGPT, according to Wu. He warned that the changing world of AI will put people and companies at risk.
“The destiny of the human species is to integrate artificial intelligence into every facet of human life,” he said.
Wu foresees AI infiltrating every aspect of daily life – from delivery service to legal work.
“I think we’ll use it as a tool to help make our lives easier, more efficient, faster and to entertain ourselves with,” he said. “It will help in our jobs. I mean, it’s just going to be everywhere. I think it’s just going to permeate everything about our society.”
As for the immediate future, Wu predicted that the advancement of industry-focused generative AI will aid in specific aspects of industry. While some fear jobs will be lost because of AI, Wu doesn’t see that happening in the near future and described the technology as a human gift.
Wu cautioned that most of the current fear is too focused on the here and now. AI is just entering the inflection point of a steep exponential curve.
“We’ll have drones flying overhead and robots serving us,” he said. “And it’s just a matter of time.”
Wu added that ChatGPT represents a big step toward the creation of artificial general intelligence (AI that possesses human-like capabilities) and thus one step closer to artificial super intelligence (AI that surpasses human capability).
“When Elon Musk is talking about AI being a threat to human society, he’s talking about artificial super intelligence,” Wu said.
While AI has been sentient in science fiction for decades, worries about it actually being capable of sensing or feeling are mounting. When Google engineer Blake Lemoine released a document last year with concerns that the AI chat program LaMDA was becoming sentient, the fears of AI sentience were heightened. Although it’s still an abstract possibility, Wu said he plans to create a panel on the topic at the fifth annual AI and Robotics National Institute for the American Bar Association in the fall.
Navigating the risks
The rising use of generative AI programs also creates new challenges for Silicon Valley’s tech companies. As an attorney, Wu works closely with these companies to help them navigate the risks and legal roadblocks that are emerging alongside the ascent of AI. Companies now face liability for the actions and creations generated by their AI programs.
Wu cited the recent defamation lawsuit filed against OpenAI as a future challenge for other generative platforms to avoid. The lawsuit alleges ChatGPT generated false accusatory information about a radio host in Georgia. Despite many other allegations of generating false information, that is the first legal action taken against OpenAI’s
Beyond defamation, Wu warned about possible copyright infringement of text-to-image generators, possible discriminatory language and rhetoric generated by chat AI and the possible fatal risk of automated driving.
Despite the legal risks, the government has taken little action to intervene. In October 2022, the Biden administration issued the AI Bill of Rights, which outlined basic principles for companies to follow while operating AI.
“I thought that was a good start, but it’s not binding on any company,” Wu said. “It’s more of a suggestion. So, companies are free to ignore it if they want. So, that’s a little bit of concern.”
Wu added that his mission is to “help prepare the world, community and nation to survive and thrive in this era and to grasp the opportunities without falling into the pitfalls of AI. I would simply say that this is the story of the 21st century. We need to be paying attention to this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments