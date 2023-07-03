AI
Illustration by Zoe Schauer/Town Crier Editorial Intern

In 1972, many thought the video game Pong was a great technological advancement, but current video games illustrate just how far the technology has come. Los Altos resident Stephen Wu said the same thing will happen with artificial intelligence.

“We’re in the Pong Era of AI,” said Wu, AI and robotics attorney at Silicon Valley Law Group and chairperson of two American Bar Association Institutes on AI. “But imagine what it’s going to be like when we’re in the Spider Man Era. Change is going to come fast. It’s going to come hard.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.