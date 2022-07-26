It must be tough to be an economist right now. Ordinarily, the data that feeds into their economic models is consistent enough to enable them to forecast economic downturns with better than 50% accuracy (though they almost never get the timing or the severity right).
Today, however, it’s a different story. Economists are flatly unable to agree on whether a recession is on the horizon.
On the negative side, measures considered to be economic leading indicators are declining. They include retail sales, housing starts, consumer confidence and, of course, the stock market, which has just completed its worst half-year performance in more than 50 years.
Then there’s the Treasury bond yield curve; its recent inversion is viewed by many as a recession harbinger, though I do not share that belief (more on that in a future column).
Some believe the recession risk is low, pointing to the continued strength in the job market. There were 372,000 jobs added in June, when the unemployment rate remained at a historically low 3.6%. In addition, more workers are leaving their current jobs for better ones than at any time over the past decade.
However, the jobs data itself is conflicting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses two data points. One is a survey of payroll numbers from employers and the other is a survey of households. According to Paul Krugman, an economist at The New York Times, the household data indicates a much bigger slowdown than the employer data.
Perhaps the biggest source of confusion is the government’s own definition of “recession.” You might think it is two successive quarters of negative real GDP, “real” meaning above inflation. With inflation spiking right now, the Q1 estimate came in at -1.6%, and the second quarter is likely to be worse.
But the committee of economists at the National Bureau of Economics (NBER), which makes the call, defines “recession” as a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy. The NBER also considers factors beyond GDP. That’s why the economic downturn when the pandemic began, as well as the decline in 2001, were both labeled as recessions even though both lasted less than six months.
Some economists are sounding the alarm about a possible recurrence of what was called “stagflation” in the 1970s. That was a period of high inflation with stagnant economic growth. But the environment that produced it was vastly different from that of today. There are also related fears of an accelerated “wage-price spiral,” in which a tight labor market forces wages up, which drives prices up, and so on. But wage growth has been declining, making this scenario less likely.
If the Fed’s attempt to mitigate inflation while avoiding slowing job growth – what economists call a “soft landing” – is successful, perhaps we won’t experience a recession. Then again, nobody knows.
But does it really matter to us as individuals? If your investment strategy is sound, it should be relatively recession-proof. And if your job is not impacted by a recession, then you should be fine. In either case, it’s not something over which you have control.
So perhaps we should leave recession-watching where it belongs, as an academic exercise for economists, not as one more thing for us to worry about.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
