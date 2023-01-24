Property owners impacted by recent storms may find relief from an unlikely source – the Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office.

A press release issued Thursday by the office of assessor Larry Stone reminds residents that California law provides property-tax relief for taxpayers whose property was damaged or destroyed. Those who suffered storm-related property damage can file a Disaster Relief Claim form for temporary property tax reduction. The benefit lasts until repairs are completed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.