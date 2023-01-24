Property owners impacted by recent storms may find relief from an unlikely source – the Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office.
A press release issued Thursday by the office of assessor Larry Stone reminds residents that California law provides property-tax relief for taxpayers whose property was damaged or destroyed. Those who suffered storm-related property damage can file a Disaster Relief Claim form for temporary property tax reduction. The benefit lasts until repairs are completed.
Requirements to be eligible include $10,000 or more in property damage that is not the fault of the property owner or the party responsible for the property taxes.
An application for Reduced Assessment must be filed within 12 months of the date of the disaster.
The program requires reassessment of the property to reflect its damaged condition and the subsequent reduction or partial refund of the current year’s property taxes. After the property is fully repaired, owners will retain their previous base-year value if the property is rebuilt in a like or similar manner. Property suffering a gradual deterioration over a long period of time does not qualify.
Damage to personal property, such as household furnishings or crops, is not eligible, because they are not assessed for property-tax purposes.
To download a claim form and for more information on disaster relief, select the “Tax Savings” drop-down menu on the assessor’s website at sccassessor.org.
