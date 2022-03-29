Los Altos Community Investment’s latest project, a multipurpose arcade and party space, combines nostalgia with modern technology in a “playground” for all ages.
Located at the former site of the Los Altos Glass Factory at 127 First St., HyperSpace punctuates its high-tech offerings with homages to the past through mosaic depictions of classic arcade games like Pac-Man, and cinder block murals to come paying tribute to the building’s original use.
In addition to the traditional trappings of an arcade – claw machines, Skee-Ball and Dance Dance Revolution – HyperSpace boasts multiplayer virtual-reality game stations, a gaming console room for social playing, a photo booth and private karaoke rooms. The miniature golf green in front of the building announces that HyperSpace is more than an arcade, staff told the Town Crier.
Like a traditional arcade, customers will be able to accrue points and earn prizes based on their scores; however, unlike a classic arcade, HyperSpace has implemented a reusable card system to pay for games and track points. Players also will be able to use any existing cards and points from the now-closed Area 151 arcade.
According to a statement from LACI, “HyperSpace aims to embody the laid-back spirit of Los Altos, offering the community a fun and engaging place to connect with friends, family and colleagues.”
During its soft-opening period, HyperSpace’s hours are 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 2-8 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Extended hours will be announced next month.
For more information, visit hyperspacelosaltos.com.