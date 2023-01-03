Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID.
This fairly new scam can be difficult to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs. There are several of them to look for.
How the scam works
You get a text message that shows up in your phone as from “Mom” (or in other variations, “Dad”). According to the message, “Mom” is at the store, but she left her credit card at home by accident. Could you send her $150 to finish her shopping?
The request seems harmless, but don’t do it. Scammers have spoofed caller ID to appear as “Mom” or “Dad.” They are relying on the fact that many people have “Dad” or “Mom” saved in their contacts list. Scammers hope you won’t think twice (or double check the phone number) before sending help. If you do transfer money to a bank or digital wallet account, your money will be gone for good.
How to spot the scam
• If anything about a message is unusual, consider it a red flag. If your parents never send text messages, it’s probably not them texting now. On the other hand, if they text all the time but never ask for money, you’re probably dealing with an impersonator.
• Look for a new message thread. If you text with your parents on a regular basis, you should be able to see previous messages from them. If you can’t see any of the earlier messages, it’s probably a scammer contacting you for the first time.
• Double check the sender info. Click the sender information to make sure the name matches your parent’s real phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments