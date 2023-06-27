After dropping below $800 million at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the total aggregate credit card balance in the U.S. soared to nearly $1 trillion as of the end of March this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

That’s a new record high and does not bode well for Americans’ balance sheets. Part of the problem is that we consumers were never taught in school how to manage debt safely. It can be done, but in my experience, only if you follow certain rules.

