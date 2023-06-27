After dropping below $800 million at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the total aggregate credit card balance in the U.S. soared to nearly $1 trillion as of the end of March this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
That’s a new record high and does not bode well for Americans’ balance sheets. Part of the problem is that we consumers were never taught in school how to manage debt safely. It can be done, but in my experience, only if you follow certain rules.
Rule No. 1: Avoid borrowing money for nonappreciating assets.
Real estate, stocks and bonds are examples of assets that generally increase in value (that is, appreciate) over time. Commodities such as industrial metals and energy products, as well as artwork, jewelry and other collectibles, may see either appreciation or depreciation, depending on varying supply and demand. Just about all other household items – cars, furniture, clothing, appliances, electronics, etc. – decline in value after purchase generally due to advances in production that enable the creation of lower-priced or better-performing substitutes in the future.
Why is it a problem to borrow money to pay for a depreciating asset? Because you cannot utilize the asset to help defray the cost of the loan should an unforeseen circumstance arise. Suppose you are holding a car loan that is halfway paid off. The amount owed at that point is likely to be more than the current value of the car. If you were to lose your job or encounter unexpected health-care expenses, selling the car would not help. You’d still be in debt.
Is it safe to use credit cards to pay for household items? Yes, but only if you pay off the balance in full every month. Otherwise, those items may end up costing you a lot more than you expected or can afford.
Unfortunately, even for appreciating assets, the time period may not always coincide with the loan period. I would consider 15- and 30-year home mortgages generally to be safe because home prices rarely decline or remain depressed for such long periods. I would not recommend borrowing money to invest in stocks and bonds, however. Although their prices historically increase in value long term, they can fluctuate wildly over the short term. Excessive leverage is one of the factors that destroyed Lehman Brothers in 2008.
I am often asked about student debt and how it relates to this rule. When you incur student debt, you are in effect investing in yourself. And you are (hopefully) an appreciating asset! Most students’ net worth 20 years after graduation is higher than it was when they were in school. Therefore, student debt is a perfectly acceptable way of financing higher education. That is, as long as you also follow the next rule.
Rule No. 2: Avoid borrowing money without having a well-thought-out plan to pay it back.
This is where some of the biggest borrowing mistakes are made. When applying for a home mortgage, do you borrow the maximum amount the lender offers to provide you? Or instead, do you first create a financial plan that includes expectations of income and expenses over the next 30 years? By limiting the amount to be borrowed based on your anticipated ability to maintain the payments, you can avoid the likelihood of becoming house-poor now and/or possibly having to sell the house at a loss in the future.
Borrowing for college also requires careful planning. How much student debt can you truly afford? Estimating the income you can get from a particular career, both initially and over time, can be valuable in determining the maximum debt to safely incur for
For most everything else, if you must borrow to buy it, then you probably can’t afford it. Consider a cheaper alternative for which you can pay cash.
Always remember that debt is not free money. You may face difficult times in your life when you have no choice other than to borrow money to stay alive. But for the most part, managing debt is simply about making realistic decisions about what you can and cannot afford. If you follow just these two simple principles, you will protect yourself from having debt overwhelm your lifestyle.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors (DBA: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor). For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
