Business Bloomers

Business Bloomers founders include Chloe Kim, from left, Kristin Lee, Ian Yoon and Sanghyuk Ko.

 Saira Ahmed/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Four Homestead High School students spent the summer teaching business basics to fifth- through eighth-graders.

Sophomores Kristin Lee, Sanghyuk Ko, Ian Yoon and Chloe Kim founded Business Bloomers, a free summer camp for students who wanted to learn virtually the fundamentals of entrepreneurship. They registered more than 150 students, nationally and internationally, Ko said.

