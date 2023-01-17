Jodie Antypas

Jodie Antypas, pictured at a book-signing event, published “Just Like an Astronaut” in November. She said the idea for the children’s book came from a bedtime story she created for her kids.

 Courtesy of Jodie Antypas

Mountain View High School graduate Jodie Antypas, vice president of consumer marketing for Electronic Arts, has dreamed of being an author since she was young.

The Los Altos native achieved her goal in November with the release of “Just Like an Astronaut,” a story that follows curious child Grace on a day when everything goes wrong.

