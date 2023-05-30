When it comes to equity investing, the difference between luck and skill is primarily a matter of consistency.

If you choose to invest in a fund or exchange-traded fund designed to passively track some stock market index, you are practically guaranteed to get market returns. Of course, you need to make sure to use funds that are operationally efficient (for example, minimize tracking errors and/or avoid front-running).

