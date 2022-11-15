While we can hope that we get a good amount of rain this year, remember that you need to get your house ready for it. Water-related damage is probably the No. 1 problem I see when I help sellers get their houses ready for the market.

Q: Why does water cause so much damage?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.