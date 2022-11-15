While we can hope that we get a good amount of rain this year, remember that you need to get your house ready for it. Water-related damage is probably the No. 1 problem I see when I help sellers get their houses ready for the market.
Q: Why does water cause so much damage?
A: The main reason is that it’s hard to actually see. Damage usually occurs behind walls, under floors, in the crawl space, in the attic or roof. Frequently, when discovered in a home or pest inspection, most sellers had no idea it even existed. Water seeks the lowest and easiest path to get back to the soil, so it can often run under floors and along beams, causing damage as it goes. By the way, termites love the water, so they often go hand-in-hand with water damage.
Q: What are the main sources of damage?
A: There are three main causes:
• Rain seeps in everywhere. Water can enter through gaps in caulking, worn-through roofs, cracks in the stucco, poor drainage and landscaping sloped toward the house.
• Irrigation. Sprinklers that regularly overspray the side of your house can cause lots of damage. Ditto broken irrigation lines.
• Your house’s plumbing and sewer systems. Leaking drain lines, poorly seated toilets, pin holes in supply lines and radiant heat all can be slowly leaking, often for years, causing thousands of dollars of damage.
Q: What are signs that I might have a problem with water intrusion?
A: Check for musty smells, especially under sinks or around washing machines. Check for floors that appear slightly spongy, or for cracked floor tiles. Look for any discolorations or bubbling in wall coverings, ceilings or paint.
Q: What can I do to check to see if I have a leak?
A: There are several things you can do:
• If you have a crawl space under your house, hire someone to look at the plumbing under your house, especially near bathrooms, kitchens and laundry rooms. There will be fairly obvious signs of a leak.
• Look in the attic, even if it’s just with a flashlight, to check for signs of moisture (leaks/stains) on the underside of the roof.
• With all your water not in use, go look at your water meter out at the street. There will be a small blue triangle (or similar) that should be totally stationary. Watch it for an hour or so. If you see any movement, you probably have a slow leak somewhere.
Q: Who should I call if I think there is a problem (or if I just want to have an inspection)?
A: Most good handymen can do a pretty good job of looking (take photos for later). Some plumbers will, too. A pest inspector will tell you if you have any active leaks. If you have a gardener, have them check your entire irrigation system at least twice a year.
Q: What preventive measures can I take?
A: There are lots.
• Trim any branches or vines that are touching the roof or growing on your house.
• Regularly clean your gutters and downspouts.
• Make sure all your downspouts send the water away from your house – the farther, the better.
• The soil next to your house should slope away from the foundation. If it doesn’t, a French drain might help.
• Have your roof/chimney inspected for damage or defective caulking.
• If your toilets “rock” even slightly, they are probably leaking. Have a plumber reseat them.
• Look under every sink with a flashlight to determine whether there are any signs of leaks.
This is a great example of an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Water damage repairs are often the most expensive of all – and many times you didn’t even know you had a problem.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
