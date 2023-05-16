For those unfamiliar with the term, a Roth conversion involves moving money from a tax-deferred traditional IRA to a tax-free Roth IRA. You pay taxes on the amount transferred, but from that point on, the amount grows tax-free for the rest of your life – and even for 10 years of a subsequent beneficiary’s life.

The idea of tax-free income is so appealing that many investors can’t wait to convert all their IRA assets into Roth assets. However, there are times when a Roth conversion is not a good strategy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.