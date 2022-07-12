Fairly new to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, Campbell-based Rapha Farms produces a plethora of microgreen-based, hydroponically grown organic produce it sells at several Bay Area farmers’ markets and offers for home delivery.
Co-founders Isaac Maing and Aaron Marinucci specialize in microgreen-infused pesto condiments and microgreen boxes featuring the likes of sunflowers, broccoli, sweet peas and radishes.
After suffering a debilitating health condition that led him to discover the importance of maintaining superfoods in the diet, Maing said he made it his life mission to introduce microgreens to families.
Look for Rapha Farms’ booth at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market on State Street 4-8 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 13.
For more information on Rapha Farms, call (408) 686-4050 or visit raphafresh.com.
For more information on the weekly Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, visit pcfma.org/losaltos or tinyurl.com/45zyenen.
