State Street is hosting more than the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market and the Arts & Wine Festival this month – a pop-up market is scheduled July 30.
Bay Area-based Head West will offer homemade candles, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and more at booths run by local artisans 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on State from Second to Fourth streets. The family- and pet-friendly event will also feature live local music.
Head West has organized markets in Oakland, San Francisco, Alameda and Berkeley, but this will be its first outing in the South Bay.
“We’re always looking for something new to do, a way to revamp, a way to bring people into town,” said Scott Hunter, executive director of the Los Altos Village Association (LAVA). “We want to be able to have people discover us, see what’s here, kind of lift the coat of invisibility, and let the outside world know that there’s a great place to come and shop and eat.”
While some local residents expressed concerns that Head West could take away business from brick-and-mortar merchants already established in Los Altos, Hunter assured that it won’t. He attended a Head West Marketplace in Berkeley and asked the opinions of local shops on Head West.
“(Local business owners) all knew of it and acknowledged it and were complimentary of it,” Hunter said. “It was something that they thought added to the atmosphere and the vibe on the weekend when they were here.”
The idea started over a year ago when Shannon Geary, community marketing manager for Los Altos Community Investments (LACI), contacted Jimmy Brower, founder of Head West. Inspired by the success of the Los Altos Farmers’ Market, Geary thought a makers’ market would be a perfect addition to downtown.
“I’ve been to three of their events now, and people just seem happy,” said Robert Hindman, managing director of LACI. “Kids are smiling, they’re there with their parents, people are listening to music, the makers are happy to sell their creations. It’s just a joyful event.”
Brower launched the first Head West Marketplace in 2017 in Emeryville, with the goal of creating an affordable and accessible space for local merchants to sell handcrafted, small-batch goods. The idea came to Brower after he sold his handmade goods in various Bay Area marketplaces and felt the markets were slightly exclusive and pricey. Although he now lives in the high desert of Southern California due to Bay Area housing prices, Brower aims to keep the market local.
“I wanted to create something that folks can come to and be like, ‘Oh, there’s my neighbor. I didn’t know that they were a ceramicist,’ or ‘I didn’t know that they were a candle maker,’” Brower said. “I’m super excited to be able to bring Head West to State Street in Los Altos so that local creatives there can have a space to call their own, to pop-up shop and connect with their customers and followers and gain support in an area that they live in.”
Downtown Los Altos businesses can apply for a booth at the Los Altos Head West Marketplace at 50% off the rate for other merchants, and LAVA is working with Los Altos businesses to set up sidewalk sales during the market.
“Head West wants to make sure that the merchant corridor in which it pops up mutually benefits from the discovery of the patrons that are coming to this area, so there’s no sentiment of competition or distraction,” Brower said. “We already know that State Street and downtown Los Altos has an amazing food scene, there are great places to shop, lots of merchants with home goods and the like. Head West just adds as a complement to what’s already being offered.”
Head West Marketplace will be back in Los Altos Oct. 29, and if the two events are a success, the parties involved said they will look forward to more Los Altos Head West events in 2024.
