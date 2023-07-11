Head West

Head West plans to bring its pop-up market to downtown Los Altos at month’s end. It will be similar to the one in Alameda, above, that featured local vendors and live music.

 Courtesy of Head West

State Street is hosting more than the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market and the Arts & Wine Festival this month – a pop-up market is scheduled July 30.

Bay Area-based Head West will offer homemade candles, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and more at booths run by local artisans 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on State from Second to Fourth streets. The family- and pet-friendly event will also feature live local music.

