A familiar downtown business has blown its way onto Main Street – Halo Blow Dry Bar’s Los Altos salon, previously located at 355 First, celebrated its first day at 168 Main April 1.
Nathaly Nunez, co-owner of Halo along with Janeen Silvestri, said the salon made the move to drive foot traffic.
“It was a lot more lonely on First Street. Everyone is so friendly,” she said of her interactions so far in the new Main Street location, the former home of the hair salon Outrage.
Halo opened in 2014, in original owner and founder of Halo Rosemary Camposano’s hometown Los Altos.
“Since Halo’s been open, it’s been a super-busy location,” Nunez said of the original location on First Street.
Halo specializes in hair styling in general and blow-outs in particular.
“So, no cuts and no color,” Nunez said.
The shop’s original, signature “Glam-a-Rama” look uses only a hair dryer and round brush to create volume and curls.
“We come in, we wash your hair, we sit down for 45 minutes to an hour,” Nunez said of Halo’s services. “If you have a super-busy day, we take care of the hair part.”
Prior to the pandemic, Halo also offered makeup application and waxing, services they hope to bring back as the pandemic winds down, Nunez said.
The salon also offers “up-do” and “down-do” hairstyling services for special events like weddings.
The Main Street location is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
For more information, visit haloblowdrybar.com.