The Habit Burger Grill is scheduled to officially open its Mountain View location Wednesday (Feb. 15) at 1040 Grant Road, Suite 370. It held a soft opening last week.
Founded in 1969, the California-based restaurant company is known for its charburgers grilled over an open flame. The fast-casual restaurant also serves sandwiches, salads and sides such as fries, onion rings and green beans.
