Gotelli Farms comes to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market from Lodi, where the family-run business has been growing cherries for generations.
It offers a variety of cherries, depending on the season, including Coral, Gibraltar, Brooks, Rainier, Burlat and Bing.
Gotelli Farms workers pick the cherries when ripe and then put them in cold storage to keep them fresh.
Look for the Gotelli Farms stand 4-8 p.m. Thursdays on State Street, near Third Street.
For more information on the weekly Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, visit pcfma.org/losaltos.
Shiva Zokaei contributed to this report.
