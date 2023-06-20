06_21_23_BIZ_FarmersMkt_cherries_ByShiva.jpg

Gotelli Farms, a family-run, Lodi-based cherry farm, is a vendor at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market.

 Shiva Zokaei/Town Crier

Gotelli Farms comes to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market from Lodi, where the family-run business has been growing cherries for generations. 

It offers a variety of cherries, depending on the season, including Coral, Gibraltar, Brooks, Rainier, Burlat and Bing.   

