The Federal Trade Commission revealed last week that it is taking action against Intuit Inc., the maker of the TurboTax tax-filing software, by issuing an administrative complaint against the Mountain View-based company for deceiving consumers with bogus advertisements pitching free tax filing available to millions of consumers.
FTC officials stated in a March 29 press release that they also filed a complaint in a federal district court that demands Intuit halt the advertising campaign immediately.
Most tax filers cannot use the company’s free service, according to the FTC, because it is not available to millions of taxpayers – such as those who get a 1099 form for work in the gig economy or those who earn farm income.
“TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for ‘free’ tax-filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it’s time to file,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. “We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.”
Intuit officials disputed the allegation.
“The FTC’s arguments are simply not credible,” said Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit, in a press release. “Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep.”
Intuit officials maintain that the company has always supported consumers filing for free as a founding member of the IRS Free File program and in its other practices.
“The fact that Intuit complied with the rules and regulations of one government agency, but is now being targeted by another, demonstrates a significant disconnect,” McLean said in the release.