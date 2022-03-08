As part of National Consumer Protection Week that began Sunday, the Federal Trade Commission is sharing information with Americans on how they can avoid scams, identity theft and other consumer protection issues.
To support these efforts, the FTC and its partners are hosting several free online presentations.
At 10 a.m. today, the FTC and the National Student Employment Association will host a webinar about college students and cryptocurrency scams. Learn the basics of cryptocurrency and common scams, and how they’re affecting college students. The webinar will be held via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2c578wx8.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, join the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Diverse Elders Coalition for a webinar about financial caregiving. Learn about free resources to help caregivers and older adults plan for financial caregiving. The webinar will be held via Zoom at tinyurl.com/yeyhrzwx.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, join the FTC, SAGE and AARP’s Fraud Watch Network for a webinar on recovering from fraud. This interactive discussion will highlight possible ways to recover money lost to scammers, as well as how to cope with the emotional impact of scams and fraud. Find the link at tinyurl.com/4xuep83a.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, join a Facebook Live event with the FTC and the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General on how to spot and avoid government impersonator scams. Find the event at tinyurl.com/mrxdaskt.
At 8 a.m. Friday, join the FTC and the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol for a webinar about fighting fraud. The webinar will be held via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrbtzjsw.