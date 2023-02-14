New data released last week by the Federal Trade Commission sheds light on the lies romance scammers use to take advantage of people – lies that cost nearly 70,000 consumers a total of $1.3 billion in 2022, according to an FTC press release.
Using data from the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, the data spotlight breaks down the most common lies that consumers reported being told when they were contacted by romance scammers last year.
Topping the list was scammers telling consumers that they needed money because a friend or relative was sick, hurt or in jail – a lie consumers reported hearing in nearly a quarter of reports. The next most reported lie was that the scammer had great investment advice to share with their newfound romantic interest, followed closely by the lie that the scammer was in the military, or that they needed help making some sort of important delivery.
The data spotlight also highlights a growing tactic used by romance scammers: sextortion. That’s when a romance scammer convinces a consumer to share explicit photos and then threatens to share those photos with the consumer’s social media contacts. Such reports have increased more than eightfold in the past three years, the FTC reported, with consumers ages 18-29 six times more likely than older consumers to report this form of romance scam.
The data also reveals that consumers most often report being contacted by romance scammers via social media, though they often try to convince their victims to move to other messaging apps.
Consumers reported losing more money by sending cryptocurrency than any other payment method.
